Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,151,000 after buying an additional 187,142 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 127,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,537,000 after acquiring an additional 110,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,290 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $2,403,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,600 shares of company stock worth $9,455,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $212.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.02 and a 200 day moving average of $171.04. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

