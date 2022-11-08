Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fabrinet by 99.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FN opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.