Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 128.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 176.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,582 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

