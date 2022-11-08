Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 490 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ePlus by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ePlus by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.23. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

