Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BANR stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.