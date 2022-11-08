Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($104.00) to €87.00 ($87.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Argan Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AGX opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $478.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $118.11 million during the quarter.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Stories

