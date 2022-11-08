Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

