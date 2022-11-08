Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 987 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,943 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth $7,706,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 164,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,527,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,051,618. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

