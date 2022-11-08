Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

