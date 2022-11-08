Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,454 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Shares of ALK opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

