Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 244 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 17.20%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

