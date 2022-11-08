Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,093 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52.

