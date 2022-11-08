Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,244 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CFG opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

