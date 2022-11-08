Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,316 shares of company stock valued at $73,570,736 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $330.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

