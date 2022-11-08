Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $410,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

