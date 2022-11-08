Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $436,000 Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 114.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $4,560,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 13.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

