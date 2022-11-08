Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $236.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.41. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

