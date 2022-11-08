Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 73,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SIZE opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $139.40.

