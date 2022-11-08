Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 154 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

