Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,777 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOF. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

