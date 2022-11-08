Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CBRE Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.