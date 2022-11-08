Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,428 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

