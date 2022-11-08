Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,461 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,325.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.72.

SPOT opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $289.86.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

