Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 3,564 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

