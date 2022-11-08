Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 766 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,998.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after buying an additional 225,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3,191.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

PBW opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $96.48.

