Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 117,452 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Continental Resources Price Performance

Shares of CLR opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.10). Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

