Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

