Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.6 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

