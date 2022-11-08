NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after buying an additional 1,430,085 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,476,000 after buying an additional 298,701 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,147,000 after buying an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

