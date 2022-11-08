NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 107,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,803,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUAG opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.