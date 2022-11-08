OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys Shares of 5,900 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,641.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 243,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after buying an additional 229,123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,132,000 after purchasing an additional 387,500 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 270,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,573.4% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,979.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 69,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.