OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 11.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.51. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

