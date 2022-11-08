Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

