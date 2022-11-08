Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,304 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 10.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Apple were worth $115,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 241,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,162,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $5,232,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 13,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

