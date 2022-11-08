Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

