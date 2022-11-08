Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEN. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Penumbra from $239.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.82.

NYSE:PEN opened at $178.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -217.27 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $290.36.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,793. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

