Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,466 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 151.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 376.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

PRFT opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

