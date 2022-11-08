PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,570,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,085,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PETQ. Raymond James reduced their price target on PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PetIQ to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

PetIQ Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PETQ opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $252.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.28 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

