Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 28,466 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $114,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average of $150.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

