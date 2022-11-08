Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,681,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $17,512,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,271,000 after acquiring an additional 337,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,038,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 300,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

