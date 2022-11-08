Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $12.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Profound Medical from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Profound Medical Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ PROF opened at $5.02 on Friday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,324,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 58.0% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 657.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 896,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 778,386 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 441,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

