Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $12.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James raised Profound Medical from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.
Profound Medical Stock Up 8.0 %
NASDAQ PROF opened at $5.02 on Friday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
