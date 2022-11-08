Reviewing Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) & United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% United Health Products N/A N/A -3,282.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and United Health Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.20 18.55 United Health Products N/A N/A -$30.55 million ($0.01) -29.97

Volatility and Risk

United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vicarious Surgical and United Health Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 189.76%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than United Health Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats United Health Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About United Health Products

(Get Rating)

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.