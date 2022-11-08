Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rogers were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Rogers by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 9,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rogers Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $103.50 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.99.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

