Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,107,000 after buying an additional 839,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.