Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $74.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after buying an additional 968,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at $42,356,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.