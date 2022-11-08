Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after buying an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

