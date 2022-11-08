Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International Stock Performance

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.