SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $305,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 16.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in GoPro by 6.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in GoPro by 9.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $812.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Several research analysts have commented on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

