Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Silgan Stock Performance

Silgan Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $48.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.