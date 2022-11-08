Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

